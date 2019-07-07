Good Oil: Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody makes sedans great again

We love the fact that no one within the Dodge division of Fiat Chrysler Automotive appears to be aware of things such as electric cars, autonomous driving technology or ionised climate control systems.

As much as Rolls-Royce inhabits a sort of bespoke regal bubble from the past, at the other end of the spectrum, Dodge is similarly inward-looking. But through dark shades rather than a monocle.

While the rest of the world might be obsessed with compact crossover SUVs, Dodge keeps on finding ways of making its sedans and sports coupes faster, fatter and furious-er.

We don’t receive the Dodge Charger (inexplicably a four-door sedan these days, despite its heritage) in NZ. But here’s one that makes the FOMO that much harder to handle; the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. What a name.

What an engine, too. It’s running the same 6.2-litre V8 that filled the engine bay of the last Charger Hellcat, producing 519kW peak power and 881Nm of torque. That’s good for a 0-to-100km/h sprint of around 3.6s.

The big news, however, is the “Widebody” bit. The body kit (which will be standard on all SRT Chargers from next year) adds new front and rear styling details and those protruding wide wheel arches, inside which sit equally wide 20in wheels, wrapped in 305 section Pirelli tyres. Improved cooling is to be had from the redesigned grille, while at the rear a big spoiler provides aerodynamic balance in order to keep the sedan settled at speed. It’s like it’s 1967 all over again. Well, except for the better tech and reliability.

And fuel prices.