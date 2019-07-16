Great Scott: Tesla's 400km/h Roadster reimagined as time travelling machine

How can you make a 400km/h two-door sports car that packs close to 10,000Nm of torque any cooler? Turn it into a prop from a cult classic movie, that's how.

Artist Charlie Automotive's latest project is an incredible mix of old and new, taking the modern design of the Tesla Roadster, and combining it with the futuristic aspects of the famous DMC DeLorean.

The original DeLorean from Back to the Future was powered by an extremely underwhelming 2.8-litre V6 that came from a partnership between Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo. This engine produced 97kW, 207Nm of torque, and could propel the car to 100km/h in just under 11 seconds.

When you compare the DeLorean's powertrain with that of the Roadster's, the technological developments of the past few decades become apparent. The two-door Tesla is said to be able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 1.9 seconds, and that time is set to be cut down by the addition of SpaceX's cold air thrusters.

Thanks to these thrusters, Charlie's render of the Roadster first made headlines. Elon Musk himself responded to a Tweet sarcastically asking whether the thrusters are going to look like the ones shown in the picture or not, but we're not sure Elon got the humour of it.

"SpaceX thruster package will be subtle. Hidden behind license plate," Elon responded. From that Tweet, we learnt two things; where the thrusters are located, and that Elon doesn't understand sarcasm.

Whether it's some deeper level of sarcasm or not, we've got reason to believe that he is telling the truth, considering his first claims of the car were backed up by that incredible acceleration video.

Elon has spoken about the existence of the thrusters in the past, saying that they will improve acceleration, braking, cornering, and may even allow the car to fly — we'll believe that last one when we see it.

Considering his track record, doubting Elon here might be a mistake, so we're looking forward to seeing where this goes.