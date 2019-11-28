Happy now? Ford Mustang Mach-E turned into extreme electric ute

Just when we thought that the Mustang Mach-E would take the cake for the most left-field vehicle to be unveiled in 2019, Elon Muck came out with the Tesla Cybertruck, and stole Ford's thunder.

Now that the smoke has settled around the Cybertruck, we can get back to the Mach-E, and how it has automotive fans everywhere divided with its crossover body, electric powertrain, and Mustang badges.

Now that the Mustang has a sports coupe and an SUV under its belt, fans have been left wondering how far the brand will go. And as with most questions on the internet, someone in a foreign country has answered it, in the form of this extreme Mach-E ute.

Thanks to Aksyonov Nikita at Bēhance.net, we now have our first glimpse of what it would look like if Ford decided to use the Ranger's chassis to build a Mach-E ute. And with Tesla coming into the electric pickup segment at serious pace, this might become a thing in the near future.

It's no secret that Ford has long been working on bringing an electric F-150 to the market, but considering that Ford is expanding the Mustang brand, the smaller, performance variant of the ute could become this.

At this stage, this is complete speculation, and Ford doesn't look to be tinkering with its truck line-up, thanks to the positive sales figures over the course of this year. With US SUV sales down ten per cent, car sales down nearly 30 per cent, and truck sales up by nine per cent.

If it came down to it, the Cybertruck vs the Mach-E ute would be quite an interesting matchup in the electric ute segment. What would your choice be?

Source: Aksyonov Nikita at Bēhance