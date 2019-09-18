Has Tesla already destroyed the Porsche Taycan's Nürburgring time?

Just last week, Porsche made headlines for setting a new record at the Nürburgring with the brand new Taycan Turbo S, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasn't very happy about it.

After setting a 7:42 lap time, the Taycan Turbo S claimed the record for being the fastest four-door electric car around the ring, but that time might have already been beaten by a Model S Tesla.

It has been reported by Nürburgring spy shooter Stefan Bauldauf and German publication Auto Motor und Sport that the Tesla has already set a 7:23 lap, which would absolutely blow the Taycan's time out of the water.

Apparently, this time was set on an unofficial lap, and was hand-timed by both sources that have reported on it.

If Telsa had shaved almost 20 seconds of the Porsche's time with a normal road-going Model S, it would be an incredible feat, but that doesn't look to be the case. The Model S in question was wearing a new P100D+ badge, and had wider fenders.

This mythical P100D+ at the 'Ring has been said to feature three motors, and is currently sitting on Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport RS tyres, which are the most extreme road-legal tyres that come from Goodyear.

Alongside these motors this Model S reportedly features a new suspension system, bigger wheels, upgraded brakes, new front and rear spoilers, and the obligatory roll cage.

While the official lap hasn't been released just yet, Tesla are only one week into their three-week stint at the Nürburgring, so we can imagine that we'll be seeing some news from Elon in the coming weeks.

Bringing a Model S that's 20 seconds faster around the Nürburgring than the Taycan to the public would be an incredible achievement, and would be an absolute hoot to drive.