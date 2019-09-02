Hennessey unveils their earth-shattering take on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

When Ford first announced the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, most assumed that the 567kW sitting under the hood would be enough to please anyone who buys it, but not Hennessey.

In true Hennessey fashion, the tuning house has taken the already-bonkers supercharged 5.2-litre V8 and squeezed a monumental amount of power out of it.

Three performance packages for the muscle car have been announced, with the Venom 850 being the base model. While it is the base model car, this bad boy packs 850hp (634kW) and 982Nm of torque. These figures are achieved through the use of a new supercharger, long tube headers, and a new induction system.

Alongside the performance upgrades, the 850 features an updated interior with embroidered seats, and Hennessey logos spread throughout the cabin.

Right in the middle of the three is the Venom 1000, which produces an expected 1000hp (746kW) and 1151Nm of torque. A 3.0-litre supercharger sitting on top of the V8 and a new fuel system help to achieve this massive power figure.

Unsurprisingly, the three-year warranty that Hennessey offers on the Venom 850 drops to just one year with this package.

If you're willing to fork out the big bucks at the showroom and at the petrol pump, the Venom 1200 is the one for you. 1200hp (895kW) sits under the hood of this monster, and some pretty serious engine work has taken place.

Here, the supercharger has been swapped out for a twin-turbo setup and the engine now contains new pistons and rods in order to cope with all the heat and boost coming from the turbos.

In order to get all that power to the ground, we can imagine that a few owners will be swapping out the stock tyres for a set of drag radials in the hope of gaining some grip.

Pricing for the Venom hasn't been announced, but it has been estimated that the GT500 will cost around US$70,000 when it hits the market next years, and Hennessey's price will be a significant step up from that.