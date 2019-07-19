Holden confirms that the new Chevrolet Corvette is coming to NZ

For the second time this year, one of America's motoring icons has been confirmed for the New Zealand market. First, it was the Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1, and now it's the newly unveiled Chevrolet Corvette C8.

The new Corvette represents the most radical departure from Corvettes of old, with its mid-mounted engine and cab-forward design. But, it still houses a V8 heart in the form of a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre LT2 making 369kW/630Nm.

“Like anyone with a hint of petrol in their veins, we were glued to our screens watching the reveal of the new Corvette,” said Marc Ebolo, Managing Director of Holden New Zealand.

“The news that Corvette will now be built in right-hand-drive for the first time ever – and will be exported to New Zealand – is hugely exciting for our team at Holden and any Kiwi who loves high performance cars.

“With our long history in motor-racing, performance vehicles are an indelible part of the Holden brand. Our team is totally revved up to build on Holden’s performance legacy with the most technologically advanced Corvette ever built.

“We look forward to taking on the European and Japanese performance vehicles with some highly sophisticated American muscle.”

Click here to read the full Chevrolet Corvette C8 launch debrief

Pricing will be the most interesting element of the equation. The new Corvette is set to have its American pricing start at US$60,000 — a price that undercuts the mid-engined competition significantly. Australian reports have indicated that pricing over the ditch will sit between AU$100,000–$150,000, so a Kiwi price of under $200,000 could be on the cards.

The key difference between the right-hand drive Camaros currently on our roads and the right-hand drive Corvette that's on its way (when exactly Holden did not confirm) is that while the Camaro leaves America as a left-hooker then gets converted at HSV's Melbourne facility, the Corvette is going to be made as a right-hooker from the factory.

This raises the interesting question of whether the Camaro will follow suit and become a car built in right-hand drive from the factory. Australian reports suggest that HSV's status as Camaro converters remains secure.