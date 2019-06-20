Holden is culling its Commodore line-up in Australia. Will NZ follow suit?

Throughout the decades, one of the best characteristics of the Holden Commodore line-up has been its variety. And that continues to today, with diesel and petrol engines, 2WD and AWD formats, and wagon and lift-back body-styles available to the punter.

In total 15 different variants of Commodore are offered in Australia, while in New Zealand there's 12. But, that leaning to variety could possibly be on its way out in favour of something much simpler.

Australian media have reported that their local Commodore line-up will be getting condensed and simplified by the end of the year. While the models likely to face the chopping block have not been confirmed, speculation led by the likes of WhichCar suggests that diesel-engined models could soon be a thing of the past.

It's also been speculated that more Commodores will share the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with the naturally aspirated 3.0-litre V6 potentially reserved for just top trims like the VXR.

However, Holden New Zealand have said that they hope to dodge the model cull entirely.

"At launch we offered 12 models and today there are still 12, both petrol and diesel powertrains, so there haven't been any changes to report," said Holden NZ's Edward Finn, speaking to Stuff.

"At this point in time we are not looking to rationalise the range; there is less of a need to reduce the size of our line-up.

"As with any business, we are continually monitoring our performance across all model lines and if we see an opportunity to enhance our results then we will certainly consider it — though we are certainly comfortable with the current performance of Commodore in the market."

While the new ZB Commodore still retains its spot as the top selling large sedan on either side of the Tasman, it does so in a shrinking market and against the ongoing bitter rumblings from enthusiasts still unhappy with the Commodore nameplate being retained on a German-built car.

The loss of the Commodore's diesel options would be a shame. It's a compelling powertrain to sample in the metal, although perhaps it comes at an awkward time for diesel technology with manufacturers instead pivoting towards EV and hybrid development.