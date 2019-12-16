Holden to continue racing Commodores despite retiring the iconic badge

It has been an icon on New Zealand and Australian roads for decades, but thanks to GM killing off the Buick Regal, the humble Holden Commodore's time in the spotlight has come to an end.

Despite the controversial final generation of the Commodore dividing die-hard fans, its presence will be missed on the road, but it sounds like Supercars fans will be watching Commodores for years to come.

Click here to view all Holden Commodores on Driven

Recently, the big boss of Red Bull Holden Racing Team, Roland Dane revealed in an interview that the ZM Commodore will be used for the next two seasons of the Supercars Championship.

When it comes to the 2022 season, the Commodore's future hangs in the balance as the series is planning to introduce a new generation of cars which have been dubbed "Gen3".

"Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed in our world,” Dane said. “The fact is that we have a deal for the next two seasons and the ZB will be on sale during one of those seasons and not the other."

As you'd probably know, Ford's Falcon continued to race for a couple of years after it was discontinued in Australia. After those two seasons, it was replaced with the Mustang, which has found great success in the series.

Looking into the future, Dane mentioned that he was putting a plan together with General Motors for the 2022 season. Despite the Mustang's success, the Camaro has already been ruled out as there is another car that can reportedly do the job.

"Camaro is not part of the regular Holden line, [However], GM has got something else in mind for the Gen3. But it’s for them to comment, not me," he said.

Rumours of the Cadillac CT5 replacing the Commodores were floating around the internet recently, but they're just rumours, so we're going to have to see what Holden has in the works.