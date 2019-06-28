Honda HR-V gets injection of luxury with new Limited model

On almost every day of the last week, some kind of news has broken in the compact SUV segment. From the Peugeot 2008 and Ford Puma, to Kia's new pair — the Seltos and the XCeed.

The tidal wave of little crossovers is good for those shopping in the segment, but it's also a slight concern for cars like the Honda HR-V.

The current second-gen HR-V has been on the market for almost four years now. And while it's aged reasonably well, the game is getting more competitive at a rapid rate of knots. Perfect timing then for Honda NZ to push out a value-laden new trim-level then.

The model in question is the new Limited, priced at a $35,500 start — slotting between the $32,990 Active and $35,990 AWD.

For the record, the range starts at the $29,990 HR-V S and goes all the way to the $39,990 HR-V Sport NT (... yes, 40 grand for an HR-V).

Honda claims that the Limited offers "outstanding value for money" via a "touch of extra luxury". It's a 'touch' that covers a variety of bases, from luxury-orientated features to outright tech features.

The Limited gains a few lashings of piano black finish, plus leather-appointed seats that in the front can be heated. LED (automatic) headlights, taillights, and front fog lights also factor, as do rear parking sensors.

There's also a Limited badge, with which to woo your friends.

The Limited model looks to bring a decent level of kit and value. It's a couple of grand cheaper than a similar spec'd Holden Trax LTZ (although automatic LTZ's just had a huge price chop), and also a few grand cheaper than an equivalent Mazda CX-3 GSX.

The Trax and CX-3 both pack their own counter-punches, but neither can match the HR-V for practicality (thanks largely Honda's 'magic seat' system).