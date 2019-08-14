Honda's agressive Type S Concept means business

While it might've been released under Honda's luxurious sub-brand Acura, there's no denying that the Japanese brand is returning to the form it once had.

Dubbed the Type S, this Acura concept has some extremely aggressive lines and a coupe-inspired shape that is a lot like what seen recently seen out of Germany.

This concept may be rolling proof that Honda's design transformation and entered a new realm, considering the mix of elegant and aggressive lines that are combined throughout the concept.

While the proportions of the Type S lend themselves to a coupe shape, the four-door car seems reminiscent of a luxurious European sports sedan.

Upon release, the American rumour mill was sent into overdrive, guessing what the potential power train would be. The most popular theory that emerged was a turbocharged V6 that powers all four wheels — similar to what is found in the Kia Stinger GT.

Alongside the ground-breaking design, an all-wheel drive, turbocharged six-cylinder sedan would propel the Japanese brand into a new realm of performance that hasn't yet been seen.

If the Type S badge seems familiar, it is because the brand has used it in the past to bridge the gap between commuter cars and hectic Type R models.

Honda has slowly been making a return to the performance segment with the Civic Type R, and the reinstatement of the Type S badge is an encouraging move.

"The return of Type S is instrumental in our mission to return Acura to its performance roots," said Acura vice president Jon Ikeda. "We are revitalising Acura on the foundation of our original and authentic brand values, piece by piece."