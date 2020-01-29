Horrifying x-ray shows 'life-changing' effects of resting feet on car dashboard

Resting your feet on the dash might seem like the most comfortable way to travel during a long road trip, but an x-ray that recently emerged on the internet might make you think twice next time.

Just like you wouldn't travel in a car without wearing a seat belt, resting feet on the car's dashboard puts the passenger in extreme danger in the event of an accident, and renders the airbag almost useless.

First shared by the West Sussex-based Platinum Ambulance Service on Facebook, the images appear to show the pelvic area. To say that the right femur was dislocated is an understatement, and the left looks to be snapped in two.

Authorities didn't share any information about who the victim in this crash was, but did note that the injuries sustained were "life-changing".

"Here is an X-ray of horrific injuries sustained to the front seat passenger who had their feet on the dashboard at the time of a collision. If you see your passenger doing it stop driving and show them this," Sargent Ian Price said.

When someone has their feet on the dash in a frontal collision, they're blocking an airbag that's exploding at almost 350km/h. This forces the passenger's feet into the air, putting their body into an extremely dangerous position.

Stories of previous accidents emerged online after this image, with Audra Tatum reliving hers. While everyone else only suffered slight bruises during the collision, Tatum ended up permanently disabled after breaking her nose, femur, and ankle in four places.

"Basically my whole right side was broken, and it's simply because of my ignorance," Tatum said.