How artificial intelligence is making cruise control smarter

Rather than sticking to a set speed or maintaining a distance to the car in front, Hyundai and Kia are developing an intelligent system that monitors driver behaviour and learns preferences.

Using artificial intelligence, the new cruise control system will be able to select between 10,000 driving patterns, adjusting the way the car reacts at different speeds and in different traffic with different drivers.

Called SCC-ML — Smart Cruise Control Machine Learning — the hardware of the AI cruise control system is similar to current systems, using forward-facing cameras and radars to monitor other vehicles.

But the way that data is analysed by the onboard computer is claimed to be very different, monitoring driving patterns and preferences.

The computer monitors three main parameters: how close to the car in front the driver usually drives; how quickly they accelerate; and how the driver reacts to various conditions.

Hyundai Motor Group VP Woongjun Jang says AI will play a key role in improving ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

“The new SCC-ML improves upon the intelligence of the previous ADAS technology to dramatically improve the practicality of semi-autonomous features,” said Jang.

The system is also claimed to quickly adapt to changes in driving styles, constantly updating as required.

However, there are limitations built in for safety; if the car detects dangerous driving it will not replicate it.

No word on when the SCC-ML cruise control will debut in a production car, with Hyundai saying it “is planned for implementation in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles”.

An obvious early recipient would be Hyundai’s recently launched luxury brand Genesis, which could do with some innovative technology to shine a light on it in the busy premium space.

Also expect to see it in Hyundai and Kia models before long.

The AI-infused cruise control is part of a broader move by Hyundai and Kia to use machine learning in upcoming driver assistance technologies on the way to fully autonomous transport.

“Hyundai Motor Group will continue the development efforts on innovative AI technologies to lead the industry in the field of autonomous driving,” said Jang.

Not that AI in cars is new. Artificial intelligence is already used in automatic transmissions to adapt gearshifts to different conditions and driving styles.

And Mercedes-Benz uses AI in its latest infotainment systems, which can learn your routine and prepare features or make suggestions, such as choosing a certain radio station at the same time each day. – news.com.au