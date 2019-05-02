HSV reveals the limited edition SportsCat RS double-cab ute

Wearing HSV's special 'RS' badge, the Australian brand has just revealed the sporty new SportsCat RS.

Available exclusively in a crisp Summit White, the RS adds a few special features that make for quite an aggressive-looking double-cab ute.

Complete with a gloss black grille, gloss black lower fascia, gloss black spray tray and a few red and black decals scattered across the body, it's easy to see that this isn't your standard SportsCat.

A set of 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper Zeon LTZ Pro Sport tires fill out the large fender flares nicely. Alongside the rugged wheel set-up, a hard tonneau and black sports-bar complete the exterior.

Looking at the interior, a set of premium SV Sports bucket seats take pride of place up front while a combination of Jasmine leather and Windsor suede covers the rest. Following the red and black theme of the exterior, red twin-needle stitching is visible on the steering wheel, centre console, and on the branded floor mats.

Sitting on HSV Sports Suspension, the RS comes with a unique ESC and MTV damper tune, and increased front ride height. AP Racing four-piston calipers are also available as a factory option.

Safety features include forward collision alert, lane departure warning, trailer sway control, and seven airbags.

Under the hood sits the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder DOHC Duramax engine that you'd find in the standard SportsCat. The turbo diesel unit produces a respectable 147kW and 500Nm of torque.

Starting production of the RS this month, HSV New Zealand has put a $77,990 price tag on the sporty double-cab. Only 100 units will be produced in total, with Australia getting 94, and only six being sent our way.