Hyundai confirms dual clutch-transmission for the i30 N

In a world where every manufacturer is steering away from the traditional manual transmission in favour of the easier automatic option, Hyundai's hot little i30 N was an outlier.

Since launch, the Korean hot hatch has exclusively been available with a rev-matching six-speed manual transmission, but it looks like that is set to change early next year.

Albert Biermann, Hyundai's performance chief, confirmed to CarsGuide that the i30 N will be receiving an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission next year, but it turns out that it the DCT isn't an N-exclusive feature.

"Next year it will come into N car. So early 2020 in the Korean market," Mr Biermann said.

"It will also go into other vehicles, not only into an N. But when it lives in an N it (feels) a different transmission to when it lives in an SUV."

Despite previous reports predicting that the gearbox would arrive in late 2019, Mr Biermann mentioned that 2020 was always the plan. And it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait.

"The N mode is unbelievable."

It will be interesting to see how well the DCT-equipped i30 N sells, as there is potential to eclipse the manual-equipped models, and phase them out. But let's hope that doesn't happen any time soon.