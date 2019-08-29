Hyundai confirms updated 311km electric Ioniq for New Zealand

Following confirmation in Europe of improvements to the Hyundai Ioniq EV and the unveiling of a new hybrid-flavoured Kona SUV, it's been confirmed that the former is heading to New Zealand's shores.

As we detailed yesterday, the updated Ioniq comes with a range of tweaks including a handful of visual changes, a new dashboard layout, and a new infotainment system with app-based functionality.

But the most compelling change is the addition of a larger battery than the current model; a 38.3kWh battery capable of a 311km range according to WLTP testing. Charging speeds have improved too, with 80 per cent charge claimed to be achievable in less than an hour when plugged into a 100kW fast charger.

Read more: New Zealand Nissan Leaf pricing to start at $59,990

What this means is more competition in the $60,000 EV price bracket. The new Nissan Leaf just landed here at $59,990, with its range claims easily easily outstripping the current Ioniq. But, the new Ioniq in turn will outstrip the Leaf when it lands here — its 311km outnumbering the Leaf's 270km.

Although, when it will land here remains an unknown according to Hyundai New Zealand.

"As the leading new EV brand in New Zealand it’s important for us to have the latest in Hyundai’s EV technology available for Kiwis," said a Hyundai New Zealand spokesperson.

"As such as will be bringing in the updated IONIQ EV however timing of it’s availability to the NZ public is yet to be confirmed."

While Hyundai New Zealand couldn't confirm whether we would (or wouldn't) get the Kona hybrid as well, it sounds like the electrified SUV isn't out of the question.

"[The Kona hybrid] has only been launched in selected markets, so we will monitor to see if and when it becomes available to us in New Zealand," they added.