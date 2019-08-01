Hyundai investigating large electric Kona explosion in Canada

One of the background fears surrounding electric cars is the danger of fire. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has previously said that EVs are 10 times less likely to catch fire than traditional internal combustion cars ... but on the flip-side there are stories like that of the Model S that spectacularly caught fire while parked up in China.

And now there's another high-profile EV fire doing the rounds.

This one concerns a Hyundai Kona EV SUV in Canada, which exploded while parked at a Canadian residence. Such was the force of the explosion that it blew the rolling door off the front of the garage, and blew a large hole through the roof.

Perhaps strangely, the car was not plugged into anything at the time. Firefighters reportedly couldn't find any obvious sources of ignition in the garage, either.

The explosion is obviously cause for concern for Hyundai, who sell the Kona EV along their hybrid and fully electric Ioniq sedan.

"Hyundai Motor is working with authorities and fire investigators in Canada to understand the root cause of the incident, as this is not yet known," the manufacturer said in a brief statement.

"As is always the case, the safety of our customers is our first priority and we will push to fully understand the issue as quickly as possible."

On top of Hyundai, the Montreal Fire Department are also investigating the incident.

This is the first known case of a Kona catching fire in such a way, and joins the aforementioned Tesla Model S incident in China and a Netherlands Jaguar I-Pace fire that took place in December last year.

Three different vehicles from three different manufacturers catching fire doesn't necessarily establish a trend. It is worth mentioning though that, as per previous fires with electric cars, the blaze was difficult to extinguish. Specifically, the Kona fire required a large 30-strong team of fire fighters to control the blaze.