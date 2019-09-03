Hyundai plan to pay people $50 for new-car test drives in the US

You'd think that Hyundai, a brand that appears to have been healthily established in most western markets, wouldn't need to make any risky PR decisions to increase brand awareness. But a new incentive for American car buyers has us wondering.

The South Korean manufacturer has unveiled the 'Hyundai National Test Driver Offer' — a push designed to get more Americans sampling their vehicular product.

Interested punters simply visit the Hyundai USA website, click a 'reward card' banner, fill in their details and what model of Hyundai they would like to take for a test drive, and then select from either a $50 gift card from either Visa, Amazon, or Target.

There are two caveats to the unique incentive. Applicants have to tick a box consenting that Hyundai sends them texts and includes them in telemarketing calls. And, they also need to venture out to a Hyundai dealership (aligned with your ZIP code) to test drive one of the brand's latest vehicles.

Curiously, it's been reported that some dealerships are giving people the cards they've applied for without even putting them behind the wheel for a test drive. Although conversely, someone purporting to be a staff member at a Hyundai dealership has stated on Reddit that those who walk in wanting a gift card without a drive will be turned away.

Hyundai's sales figures in the US, for what it's worth, have been relatively stable. In June they posted a 1.5 per cent lift, with Hyundai brand, Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai-Kia attracting a total of over 1.2m units shifted this year thus far (although a portion of that number will be Kia units).

The increase is said to have largely stemmed from positive results for the Santa Fe, Tucson, and Kona SUV trio. It's worth noting too that Hyundai USA recently debuted both the Palisade (a plush seven-seat SUV monster) and the Veloster N (a rival for the Volkswagen Golf GTI and sister vehicle to the i30 N sold in New Zealand).