Hyundai reveals their battle-ready Veloster 'Grappler' concept

Hyundai’s Veloster has had a macho make over in time for the next month’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, getting oversized tyres and desert-ready equipment.

The Veloster Grappler concept boasts increased ground clearance, combining impressive approach and departure angles for off-roading capability. And when the going gets tough there are custom front and rear brush guards especially developed for the Grappler.

It gets extra cargo capabilities via a roof-mounted utility basket and a high-output lighting system plus roof-mounted utility lights.

The utility basket serves as a base mount for the removable solar panel, powering an all-electric portable power station mounted inside the cabin for remote journeys.

The Grappler gets a custom vinyl exterior body wrap features a ghosted Hyundai-themed livery plus a carbon-fibre hood effectively vents excess engine bay heat when things heat up out on the road.

Inside the cabin, the functional ruggedness theme continues. An integrated roll bar provides occupant protection and facilitates mounting for a full-size spare tyre.

Further outfitting the interior are traction mats, an oversized utility shovel, a portable power station, roadside assistance kit, first aid kit, an outdoor dome tent, and for a touch of class, the seats are finished in a vintage hounds tooth check pattern.