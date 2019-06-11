Hyundai's high tech hydrogen-powered Nexo confirmed for Fieldays

Hyundai New Zealand is using the opening of Fieldays tomorrow to reveal this country’s first zero emissions hydrogen powered SUV, the all-new Nexo.

The Nexo is Hyundai Motor Company’s second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicle; it’s a first for New Zealand.

The Nexo has an on-board electric motor that produces 120kW of power and 395Nm of torque drawing power from an under-bonnet fuel cell stack, which combines oxygen from the surrounding air with hydrogen from the SUV’s high-pressure storage tanks.

The result is electricity to power the motor and charge the battery.

With full tanks of hydrogen on board, Nexo is capable of travelling 660km before it needs to refuel, which takes just a few minutes.

Not only does the Nexo produce zero emissions but also has an advanced air purification system which filters 99.9 per cent of very fine dust (PM2.5), emitting only water and clean air into the environment.

The vehicle shows the exact amount of air purified on the display panel in the car.

Hyundai New Zealand’s general manager Andy Sinclair told Driven before the reveal that “this is a truly an incredible milestone for Hyundai New Zealand to be able to introduce Nexo, a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies”.

“We are entering an exciting time in the evolution of motoring and we are proud to lead the charge in advancing fuel technologies globally and here in New Zealand.”

Sinclair didn’t know when the Nexo would be available for sale here.

“Ultimately it depends on New Zealand’s ability to provide the infrastructure for the hydrogen fuelling stations.

“New Zealand has an abundance of renewable electricity that could be used to produce hydrogen in a sustainable way so we are working closely with the New Zealand Hydrogen Association towards a solution.”

Dr Linda Wright, chief executive of the New Zealand Hydrogen Association, said it is also a sign that New Zealand’s potential to create a “hydrogen economy from our renewable energy resources is attracting attention from countries like Korea and Japan”.

“I drove the Nexo in Korea last year and understand fully the global demand for Hyundai’s premium fuel cell passenger vehicle. Andy Sinclair would have had to wrestle this vehicle away from larger markets.”

The Nexo will be unveiled at 10am tomorrow morning at Fieldays, and Driven will be the first motoring organisation to review it.