Iconic 1968 Ford Mustang from 'Bullitt' sells for a record-breaking $5.1 million

Late last year, it was revealed that the original screen-used 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen piloted in 'Bullitt' was going to cross the auction block in January, 2020.

That day finally arrived over the weekend, and as expected, someone ended up paying silly money for arguably the most iconic movie car that the world has ever seen.

While some were estimating that the car was going to sell for US$5-6 million, the final price fell well short of that milestone at just US$3.4 million (NZ$5.1 million), but isn't bad for a car that initially sold for $5000 back in 1968.

As well as starring in a massively popular movie, this particular car is a part of a bizarre story thanks to the fact that it has been missing for most of its life. After being parked in 1981, it was thought to be lost for 37 years, before it resurfaced just in time for the movie's 50th anniversary.

To celebrate the anniversary of the movie, and the car resurfacing, Ford famously released a special 'Bullitt' edition of the Mustang GT which wears the exact same shade of green as the original car.

As it sits now, the car has only accumulated around 46,000 miles over the years, which isn't a lot for a classic Mustang, but a fair few for a $5 million Mustang.

Now that someone has forked out seven-figures for the iconic Mustang, the big question sits in the car's future. It has famously remained unrestored for the past 51 years, and while this adds to the value, it isn't in the same condition as what Steve McQueen drove it in.