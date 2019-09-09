Iconic 'Eleanor' Mustang from 'Gone In 60 Seconds' heading to auction

Ford Mustangs and Hollywood movies seem to go together like Marmite and toast, and if we were to list every single pony that we have seen cross the silver screen, we'd be here for quite a while.

If you didn't fancy forking out the big bucks for Steve McQueen's iconic Bullitt Mustang that was chased through the streets of San Francisco, this 'Eleanor' pony car from 'Gone In 60 Seconds' might be more of your thing.

In the original 1974 film, a '73-looking 1971 Mustang took centre stage, but you'll probably be more familiar with this particular 1967 Shelby GT500 from the 2000 remake.

Built by cinema vehicles in North Hollywood, this GT500 is one of eleven that make an appearance on screen.

Sitting under the hood is a 350ci V8 engine that has a bunch of goodies. Some of these include an Edelbrock intake, an MSD ignition, aluminum heads, camshaft, and radiator.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and a positraction diff. You'll also notice that the "Go Baby Go" switch is still in the cabin, and is connected to a decent shot of NOS.

Arguably the most iconic part of this Mustang is the exterior, which is finished in a crisp Pepper Gray metallic with racing stripes running over top.

The list of modifications seems endless, and we can guarantee that it's worth more than what it was valued at in the movie.

Last time one of the eleven GT500s from the movie crossed the auction block, it ended up fetching a cool $1.5 million, but that was way back in 2013, so we can imagine that this one will fetch a little more.

This Eleanor will cross the block at Mecum Auctions event in January 2020.