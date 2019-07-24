Immaculate 2004 BMW E46 M3 sells for $135,000

When it comes to the BMW M3, there is a massive debate surrounding which generation is the best, and every enthusiast has an opinion.

While the boxy E30 M3 has been labelled the most iconic, and some will claim it to be the best, the modern E46 M3 seems to have the majority of the vote when it comes to the all-round best.

Because it holds this title, E46 M3 prices have been rising over the past decade or so, and are currently at a point in New Zealand where you can grab one for around the 30K mark.

This might seem like a lot of dosh for a 17-year-old BMW, but the 3.2-litre S54 straight-six holds its own even by today's performance car standards.

There's no doubt that it's an incredible car, but is it $135,000 incredible? Because that's what one buyer on the US site Bring a Trailer just paid for an immaculate 2004 model with only 25K on the clock.

One of the most important aspects of this E46 is the six-speed manual transmission that it came from the factory with. There is a lot higher demand for these models over the troublesome SMG models that were also available.

Usually when a car like this sells for big bucks, it has been kept in perfect factory condition, but that is far from the case with this car. The modifications include a set of 19-inch wheels, JRZ coilovers, front and rear sway bars, and a Beisan Systems VANOS.

The significant modifications don't stop there though; a set of six-piston Brembo brakes sit on the front hubs, and four-piston units at the rear.

As the US led the way with the exorbitant Japanese car prices, we can expect to see these cars follow the same trajectory. $30,000 might seem like a lot for an E46 M3 right now, but in a few years we can almost guarantee that you won't be getting much change out of $100,000 for one.