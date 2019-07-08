Immaculate 2006 Ford GT set to sell for over $500,000

Out of the 4038 Ford GTs that were built throughout 2005/2006 production run, 2011 were built in 2006, and 327 models were finished in Mark IV red.

In other words, this Ford GT isn't particularly on the scale of rare cars, but this doesn't mean that it is going to be a bargain when it sells later this month.

It may not be the rarity of this car that is going to drive the price up, but more the condition that it is sitting in. This example only has 11 miles (or 17 kilometres) on the clock, making it possibly the best condition Ford GT on the planet.

The car has been listed on RM Sotheby's with no reserve in an auction that is set to close on the 11th of July. Currently, the highest bid is sitting at US$205,000 ($309,000), but the car is expected to sell for something closer to US$340,000 ($512,000).

While it isn't rare to see a Ford GT cross an auction block over the States, the colour combination and options make this example quite sought-after. Complete with red brake callipers, forged BBS wheels, and an upgraded factory sound system, this isn't a standard GT by any means.

As you might've guessed, this car has only had one owner since it left the Ford factory, and we can't imagine that it was driven a lot since then. While it is a disappointment to see a supercar like this that hasn't been enjoyed, it does give a lucky buyer the opportunity to buy a Ford GT in near-new condition.

The GT may look like a supercar, and handle like one, but it takes all its inspiration from the Ford muscle cars that came before it.

A mid-mounted 5.4-litre supercharged V8 sits behind the passenger compartment, and sends 410kW to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Along with the historical following that the GT gained, it is widely known as one of the last true analogue supercars.