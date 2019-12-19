Incredible sales stats for the 'game-changing' Tesla Model 3 revealed

Electric vehicles are still a relatively new concept in the automotive world, and comparing their sales stats against those of traditionally-powered vehicles usually leaves the EVs looking a little worse for wear.

It seems that Tesla's Model 3 is doing wonders for these stats over in America, as the little electric sedan seems to be surpassing ICE-powered models from legacy manufacturers with ease throughout 2019.

While Tesla never releases their monthly sales data, a US-based website by the name of cleantechnica.com has estimated that Tesla sold 127,836 Model 3s throughout 2019, making it the ninth best-selling passenger vehicle in America.

In their rankings, Tesla's baby sedan fell behind popular Japanese choices such as the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic, but managed to trump the Volkswagen Jetta and Kia Optima.

Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 was the only exclusively electric-powered car that was on the top 20 list, with Toyota's hybrid Prius placing 18th, right behind the iconic Ford Mustang.

127,836 over a year is an extremely impressive figure in itself, but when you start to compare it to other manufacturer's figures, things get crazy. It has been reported that BMW North America only sold a total of 116,073 2,3,4,5,6,7, and 8 Series models during 2019, making the Model 3 a better seller than all the aforementioned offerings.

When it comes to America's niche 'Small & Midsize Luxury Cars' segment, the Model 3 absolutely dominates competitors such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class by almost 100,000 units according to the estimates.

Down here in New Zealand, September 2019 was a bumper month for EVs and plug-in vehicles, as deliveries for the Model 3 started. A total of 605 electric and plug-in vehicles were registered, with the Model 3 making up the majority of those cars.

Tesla hasn't revealed its sales goals for 2020, but considering the 127,000 Model 3s sold in North America alone, we’d imagine that they'd be pretty close to their 2019 vehicle delivery goal of 400,000.