Incredibly rare 'barn find' 1969 Lamborghini Miura sells for a fortune

Stumbling across an unrestored classic car that was packed away in a dusty barn years prior is something that most automotive enthusiasts can only dream of, but for a lucky few, it's a reality.

This completely original 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S is a perfect example of this, and was found earlier this year stashed away in a barn on the outskirts of a German forest.

It is believed to be one of the last unrestored Miuras left in the world, making it an incredibly rare find, and obviously worth a pretty penny.

Just last week, the fully-original Miura crossed the auction block at RM Sotheby's in London, where it was one of the main attractions. It was previously estimated that the old Lambo would fetch between $1.5 and $1.8 million, but it blew those estimated out of the water.

$2.5 million was the final price that the Miura fetched, making it one of the most expensive Lamborghinis ever sold.

Looking at the car's history, it makes sense why punters were willing to fork out insane money for it. Since 1969, it only went through two owners, with the last owning from 1974, and storing it in the barn for the last 15 years.

Only 16000km was clocked up over those years, and the original Giallo Flay yellow paint covers the exterior and the Skay Bleu cloth covers the cabin. The original 3.9-litre V12 engine still sits behind the driver.

While it has never been restored, the only imperfection that was found on the Miura was the thick layer of dust that accumulated over the years in the barn. Just 338 Miura S models were built, and this would have to be one of the nicest.

Alongside the classic Lamborghini, a restored Lancia Delta S4 rally car also crossed the auction block and sold for $1.5 million. This was one of the only Deltas to win a World Rally Championship.

"The varied selection of excellent cars on offer in this year's auction is surely one of the most important contributing factors that made it a triumph, with everything from iconic motorsport greats to timeless performance cars for the road. The Lamborghini Miura sold well thanks to its exclusivity and rarity, and we are proud to have played host to the sale of the car as it changes hands for the first time in over 40 years."