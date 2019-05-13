Incredibly rare Renault Turbo 5 comes up for auction in Italy

Over the past few years, we've seen the price of Japanese classics absolutely skyrocket, but unfortunately for enthusiasts, this price hike isn't contained just to Japanese vehicles.

RMSotheby's has just listed one of the coolest hot hatches that the world has ever seen — a 1980 Series 1 Renault 5 Turbo.

If you're hoping to pick up a bargain here, we've got some bad news for you, RMSotheby's has predicted that this example is going to sell for between $170,000 and $200,000.

Heading to the Villa Erba auction at Lake Como in Italy later this month, you could buy five Suzuki Swift Sport Track Editions or this Porsche GT3 for the same money.

Though it looks like an immaculate example, this iconic car is by no means a garage queen, having travelled over 84,000kms in its 29-year life. It's nice to think that this car has actually been driven as opposed to other classics that have popped up recently.

Living most of its life in possession of a French family, the Turbo 5 is said to have had three total owners in its life.

Complete with a gorgeous red velvet interior, and a blue leather dash that looks straight out of Back to the Future, charm is one thing that this car doesn't lack.

If that interior isn't enough to sell you over, a fire-breathing 1.4-litre turbocharged engine sits right behind the red leather bucket seats. While it isn't the biggest engine of all time, this little mid-mounted four-pot produces 119kW and sends all that power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Only 600 units of the Series 1 Turbo 5 were ever produced, making it one of the most sought-after French cars ever sold. When it was unveiled back in 1980 at the Brussels Motor Show, it was the most powerful French car in production.