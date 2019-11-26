Inside Drake's new $1 million one-off Rolls-Royce

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past decade or so, you would've heard about Aubrey Graham, a Canadian-born recording artist that goes by the name of 'Drake'.

Since his rise to fame, Drake has sold countless albums, toured the world multiple times, and built up quite a nest egg that he isn't afraid to blow on typical rapper things like watches, and this Rolls-Royce right here.

Before you discount Aubrey for being another poser who just wanted to find a way to show his wealth, you have to respect the level of detail that has gone into his one-off, Mansory-built Bushukan.

Starting life as a standard Phantom, Mansory refinished the exterior of the sedan in a two-tone Bushukan yellow and black combination. According to Mansory's website, this colour scheme was inspired by the citron fruit that can be found in Buddha's hand.

This same theme carries through into the interior of the Bushukan where hard surfaces of the cabin are covered in a marble finish. While it may scream elegance, we can't help but feel that it looks somewhat dirty.

Never one to miss an opportunity to flex on his followers, Drake posted a video of the Phantom as soon as he received it, with the caption "First Bushukan on the road".

Before you assume that the huge 24-inch wheels are the most over-the-top element of the sedan, you have to turn your attention to the front end.

Here, Drake commissioned an OVO owl to replace the standard spirit of ecstasy hood ornament. The owl represents Drake's 'October's Very Own' music label, so it comes as no surprise that it was made from solid gold with encrusted diamonds as the eyes.

It's not known how much the Owl cost Drake, but some reports are estimating that it could be over $1 million, or more than the total cost of his customised Phantom.