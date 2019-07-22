Inside the $5.3 million supercar raid on an Auckland meth dealer

Just last week, the Police revealed that they were set to seize $5 million cash, a set of extremely expensive handbags, and a collection of supercars including a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, and a Porsche from a meth dealer in Auckland.

It turns out that the Police had given a very loose description of what was actually going to be seized, and it wasn't until they posted a picture of the haul on the New Zealand Police Facebook page that we actually got a look at the goods.

It makes sense that the Ferrari was the first car from the raid to make headlines, as it is a 458 Speciale, and the most expensive car in the group. The Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera and Porsche Cayman also made the cut, but there the two incredibly rare classics missed out.

Arguably the more iconic of the two is the 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale EVO 2, an iconic Italian-built hot hatch. These bad boys are collector’s cars all over the globe, and can fetch a hefty price at auction.

Sitting alongside the GT86 at the other end of the line-up is a red German beauty, which is equally as sought-after. This 1989 BMW M3 may not be known for its performance, but the iconic lines and M-Performance handling have made it a collector’s item.

In the past years, tidy E30 M3 examples have shot over the six-figure mark, and like the Delta, deserve a spot in any collection.

If we're talking value, the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale doesn't compare with the other cars in this line-up. While there were almost 3000 Speciale models sold, as with most special edition Ferraris, their value has only increased since leaving the factory.

While there aren't any 458 Speciales for sale in New Zealand, there are a couple over the ditch. Both cars are priced around the AUD$700K mark, which equates to around NZ$730,000.

New Zealand Police didn't mention whether the cars are heading to auction or not, but by the looks of the comments on the post, there is certainly enough interest.

Which is your pick?