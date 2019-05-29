Is Honda going to release a 650hp Honda NSX Type R later this year?

Just like its iconic predecessor, the Honda NSX Type R is apparently set to debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show later this year.

Though they didn't reveal any sources, Forbes reported that red-badged, 650hp version of Honda's supercar is on track for a 2019 reveal.

No one knows how Honda is going to achieve this hefty power figure, but online discussions point to either tuning the twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6, or making better use of the three electric motors.

This would mean that the Type R NSX would have 77hp more than its standard counterpart, not the biggest bump in the world, but it'd certainly be noticeable. We can also imagine that this would bump up the torque figures as well, but the report didn't touch on these.

As with most go-fast modifications, you also need to upgrade the stop-fast ones, and that's exactly what Honda is reportedly planning to do. Carbon ceramic brakes and stiffer suspension are going to take care of handling/stopping needs.

An NSX GT3-inspired body kit with added aero parts such as a bigger rear wing and front splitter are also said to be present on the Type R.

Considering that the Type R is taking inspiration from its GT3 counterpart, ditching the all-wheel drive transmission is a real possibility, in favour of the rear-wheel drive system present on the race car.

After contacting Honda about the article, Motor1 received this response, which is slightly disappointing: “The original article published on the Forbes contributor network was speculative and did not contain information on sourcing. While we have no announcements to make regarding future plans for NSX, we are pleased that numerous chassis improvements and an expanded color palette for model-year 2019 have yielded a 42% increase in U.S. sales."

While this doesn't sound promising, they don't rule out the possibility, and we've got our fingers crossed.