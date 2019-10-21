Is Hummer going to make a return as an EV brand?

General Motor's utilitarian brand Hummer started off as a military-exclusive brand, only building enormous V8-powered H1's for the American Army, but that soon changed.

Fast forward a decade or so, and the brand no longer builds those big, iron-clad beasts, but instead builds family-friendly SUVs that somewhat resemble what the brand once was, so it's really no surprise that it no longer exists.

Before the world writes Hummer off as another failed gas-guzzling American brand, it looks like GM wants to give it another lease on life in the form of an electric brand.

According to a Reuters report, GM could potentially use the Hummer name on a new range of electric SUVs and trucks that will be assembled at the brand's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

This is part of GM's tentative with the UAW, so production is scheduled to start in late 2021, but given the current climate in Detroit, that could change at any minute.

Not much is known about this next generation of Hummer models, but it is rumoured that they would be positioned as premium vehicles. The project is part of the "BT1 electric truck/SUV program."

Before we jump to the conclusion of Hummer calling their next model the H4, apparently the name is still "under consideration", but the truck has reportedly been dubbed 'Project O'.

While there hasn't been any word on the specifics of the truck, it has been revealed that a performance-oriented off-road version would release in 2022, and would become the F-150 Raptor's direct rival.

It seems that GM hasn't forgotten about Cadillac either, as an electric crossover is set to go on sale under the historic name alongside one from GMC.