Home / News / Is it bike? Is it van? Nope it's both.

By Liz Dobson • 02/09/2019
The EAVan will be in Norway. Pict/Supplied
Postman Pat would have loved the EAVan that a Norwegian postal and parcel courier company have ordered to help with new EU regulations of traffic in urban areas.

Manufactured in Oxfordshire, UK, by Electric Assisted Vehicles Limited (EAV), the EAVan is an eCargo bike with a capacity of between 1m³ to 3m³ and 120kgs of weight operating under the current regulations for eBikes.

“We wanted the EAVan to be as usable as possible by anyone,” said Adam Barmby, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EAV.

“Getting people out of vans and onto eCargo bikes isn’t easy if they think it’s going to be an awful experience. Being exposed to the elements or being low to traffic isn’t going to appeal to anyone and we’re all very used to being comfortable in a car or van,” said Barmby. “So we started with the idea of the outer body of a light commercial van and we added the electric pedal-assist propulsion system”

Norwegian postal and parcel logistics company Posten Norge and their sister logistics and parcels company Bring.com will be adding the EAVan to its fleet to be used in Scandinavia.

The logistics companies will be using medium and long wheelbase EAVans. They will be seen on the streets of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen in the next few months. 

