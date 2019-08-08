Is the Ford XE Falcon the best value future classic?

News of old Fords and Holdens reaching sky-high prices in this day and age, isn't new to anyone. These commuter cars that were once everywhere down under are easily fetching six-figures upon sale.

While the Falcons, Chargers, and Monaros of the 1970s are already out of reach of your average Joe Bloggs, there are a few newer models that haven't been hit with the classic tax just yet, but will be worth a pretty penny soon.

One of these models is the humble Ford Falcon XE, an Australian-built, full-sized car that was produced for two years, from 1982 to 1984.

Unlike the XA, XB, and XC Falcons and Fairmonts of the 70s, these brutal-looking family wagons aren't known for their neck-snapping aesthetics, they still hold a place in a lot of people's hearts.

The XE was built in three layouts which included a ute, a panel van, a sedan, a wagon, and was released in the luxury Fairmont guise. In terms of transmission options, the XE was released with three-speed column shift manual and automatic options, as well as other four and five-speed manual boxes.

Top-spec XE models featured a 351 Cleveland V8, but the majority came with Ford's 4.1-litre straight six.

While it's not one of these top-spec models, the XE Falcon that is listed on our site is extremely tidy for its age, and can be picked up for a reasonable price. At $10,995, and featuring the 4.1 paired with the three-speed column automatic transmission.

Finished in a colour that might put most off (but will turn heads) there's no denying the tidiness of this example — the previous owner certainly looked after it.

You might scoff at the five-figure price, but considering that a 351-equipped Fairmont XE has bust been listed in Australia for around $45,000. Whether it sells at this price is another story, but if it follows the trajectory of other classic Falcons, it's a realistic price.

Take a look at the Ford XE Falcon listed on our site here.