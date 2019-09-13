Is the Nissan Skyline GT-R still a worthwhile Japanese classic investment?

In hindsight, the 1990s weren't a great time for fashion, or the awkward technology that was being thrust upon society, but the Japanese cars of the nineties tell a very different story.

It was a time where manufacturers were trying to outdo each other, pushing the envelope further with each development, all while "staying" below the power limit that came from the infamous gentleman's agreement.

Among the standout Supras, RX-7s and Silvias of the period sits the humble Nissan Skyline, arguably the most iconic car to emerge from this turbocharged era.

Released under a number of manual and automatic, turbocharged and naturally aspirated guises, the legendary Bathurst-dominating GT-R tops the line-up with its all-wheel drive, twin-turbo goodness.

Over the past few years, the GT-R has been an anomaly in the car depreciation world, and has retained its value incredibly (and annoyingly) well despite other Skylines dropping drastically.

Unless you've recently won Lotto, and are sitting upon an enormous stack of money, special edition GT-R models such as the R34 V-SPEC II NUR are out of reach, considering that one sold in Japan earlier this month for a monumental $340,000.

This leaves the standard R32, R33, and R34 GT-R models, which wouldn't be considered by any means to be cheap, but could be a worthy investment. The US 25 year import laws play a big part in the value of these cars, which means that R33 and R34 prices are set to increase dramatically in the coming years.

Here's a look at the value of the previous GT-R models, leaving out the performance that has cemented their spot in performance car history.

1. 1989 R32 GT-R

Famous for absolutely destroying the Australian-built V8s at Bathurst back in the day, the earliest, RB-equipped GT-R is the iconic 'Godzilla'.

This was a game-changing car in more ways than one, but the legendary pairing of the 2.6-litre twin-turbo engine combined with Nissan's Atessa all-wheel drive system sets it apart from the bunch.

Considering that the R32 GT-R is coming out of a slump, and is now legal in the US, you can expect prices to steadily increase in the coming years.

Right now, there are a few extremely tidy examples listed on Driven, with this one priced at $67,996.

Click here to view all R32 GT-Rs on Driven.

2. 1996 R33 GT-R

As you might know, the R33 Skyline has lived a hard life, abused by the masses for its looks despite its performance outclassing the iconic Godzilla R32 that came before it.

Dubbed the 'boat' of the Skylines, the R33 could be classed as the least sought-after GT-Rs, but has amassed a cult following of its own.

The cheaper price point of the R33 right now could be down to the fact that they fall just outside of America's 25 year rule, and will only become legal in 2020.

This example here is a factory-spec R33 GT-R inside and out, and is priced at $53,500.

Click here to view all R33 GT-Rs on Driven.

3. 1999 R34 GT-R

Arguably the most popular GT-R out of the RB26-equipped bunch is the boxy R34 that was made popular by Paul Walker (or Brian O'Conner) in the cult classic '2 Fast 2 Furious'.

The R34 represents the most refined GT-R out of this bunch, and has the performance to back this up. They have never really been "cheap", but prices are only set to increase when America laws allow for the R34 to be imported into the country.

This example is priced at $125,000.

Click here to view all R34 GT-Rs on Driven.