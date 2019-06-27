Is this 1000hp 2JZ-swapped Isuzu D-Max the world's coolest workhorse?

Earlier this year we saw an LS-swapped Ford Ranger drift ute out of Australia break the internet, and we thought that drift utes couldn't get any better.

Built on a Ranger platform with an engine taken from a crashed SS Commodore, there was no expense spared on the build, and it represented everything that we love about modern Aussie muscle.

While it may not be as tough as the big Aussie Ranger, this Isuzu D-Max has its own charm, a charm that's usually reserved for top-spec Formula D cars — the (almost) 1000hp 2JZ charm.

If you are looking at this single cab D-Max with some confusion, you'd be right in thinking that's something is off. This particular build is based on a Nissan A31 Cefiro chassis, a Nissan sedan that's popular with drifters all over Australasia, especially New Zealand.

To fit the D-Max's body on the Cefiro's chassis, quite a lot of fabrication would've been required. The A31 has a total wheelbase length of 2.6 metres, while the single cab D-Max sits at just under 3.1 metres. By the looks of the ute, the front end has remained the same, but the tray has received a bit of a chop.

Looking at the bodywork, almost every panel has been replaced to accommodate the widened front and rear fenders and a shark fin reminiscent of BMW's sits on top of the cab.

A quick dive into the technical details of the build reveals that the Toyota-derived 2JZ sitting under the hood has been stroked out to 3.4-litres and has a massive BorgWarner turbo sitting alongside it. This set up produces a healthy 708kW which is sent to the rear wheels through a 5-speed dog box and a Skyline rear end.

In terms of suspension and handling, this D-Max/Cefiro cross is running the bog standard drifting set up with a Wisefab kit up front, and coilovers at all four corners.

This D-Max has been competing in the national Thailand drifting competition since it was completed in 2016, and has been a highlight vehicle on the circuit.

Just yesterday, Allnew Drift made a post on their Facebook page regarding the ute, saying that they are planning to retire the chassis, and that the team is going to move on to their next project.

While it is a very open-ended post, after building this D-Max/Cefiro beast, we can imagine that something even better is on the way.

Take a look at a video of the ute shredding here: