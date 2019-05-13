Is this $2 million LaFerrari the world's most expensive lawn mower?

When you've paid seven figures for a car, you'd probably want to keep it in tip-top condition to retain that value — but not these guys.

In a style that YouTubers 'Tax The Rich' made famous, a channel by the name of 'TheTFJJ' have taken a gorgeous red LaFerrari off the tarmac and bashed it around a rural property.

While they're not exactly drifting through the mud in an Enzo, or towing a wake boarder with an F50, Ferrari's flagship car certainly takes a battering at the hands of these guys.

It is quite a spectacle to watch, you really have to ask yourself; have grass burnouts ever been cool? Surely these guys could've just used a lawn mower like the rest of us, but then again, over 100,000 wouldn't click on that video.

With the 6.3-litre V12 screaming, the beautiful car gracefully slides across the wet grass in the paddock without a care in the world. Though it sounds like the engine is revving, we doubt that the car would've had to use much of the 708 kilowatts that it produces.

If that wasn't enough, apparently driving at speed through puddles doesn't actually drown the car, despite its enormous side vents scooping it up. Surely they could've found a better photo shoot location?

Sliding around a paddock in a LaFerrari is cool, but as they say, if you are going to do a job, you have to do it properly — like these guys: