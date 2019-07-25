Is this $500,000 Land Rover 6x6 the toughest thing to come out of Britain?

Ever since the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 first appeared on the internet, we've seen a range of six-wheeled monsters pop up that are then purchased by potato farmers and Sound Cloud rappers alike.

It seems that almost every large vehicle in this day and age now has a 6x6 variant, from the Hennessey-built 'Goliath' Silverado, to the traditional 'Flying Huntsman' Land Rover Defender that we see here.

This six-wheeled bad boy was built by English workshop Chelsea Truck Company, and is based on a 2017 land Rover Defender.

Purists might want to divert their eyes for this next bit, because the turbo diesel lump that's usually found under the hood has been swapped out for a 6.2-litre GM-sourced V8 engine that produces a decent 321kW.

While the Flying Huntsman might look like a regular Land Rover Defender with an extra axle slapped on the back, in reality, this is a complete top-to-bottom rebuild that would've cost a hefty sum.

Alongside the engine swap, some serious fabrication has gone into the lengthened tray of the ute to accommodate the extra pair of wheels and hefty six-speed drivetrain that sends power to all six wheels.

The interior has undergone a complete leather makeover, featuring a set of beautiful custom seats from Chelsea, and a Flying Huntsman steering wheel which takes pride of place in the cabin.

As you've probably guessed, the Flying Huntsman Defender comes with a hefty $500,000 price tag, which seems sky-high, but is cheaper than its Hennessey-built counterpart.

Putting a price on all the work that has been done to this Defender is always going to be a difficult task, but half a million seems like a reasonable one.