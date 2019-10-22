Is this $500K Range Rover the world's most luxurious SUV?

If you want to live like a member of the royal family, you could try to marry your way into Buckingham Palace, or just drop half a million dollars on an incredibly luxurious Range Rover.

Unless you're Meghan Markle, the first option might not be a possibility, so forking out for one of ten Overfinch Velocity models is your best bet.

Overfinch are known for their incredible Range Rover-based creations, and the Velocity is no different. Based on the already-luxurious Range Rover Autobiography, the English tuners have turned everything up to eleven.

Every model that comes from Overfinch is designed to be unique, luxurious, personal, while still being capable. As just ten units will be built, only one Velocity will make its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 31, 2019.

From the massive 13-inch custom Overfinch wheels, to the carbon fibre body panels, and custom hood lettering, it is obvious that not one aspect of the SUV has been left untouched.

Despite the half-million-dollar price tag, the standard supercharged V8 still sits under the hood, but has a custom exhaust system connected. This produces a healthy 428kW in its standard form.

Looking at the interior, the cabin is covered in beautiful hexagonal-quilted leather with all the standard Range Rover goodies thrown in. Usually, the customer gets to choose the design of the upholstery, and a family crested gets embroidered in the headrests.

Kevin Sloane, CEO of Overfinch: “Overfinch are excited to be returning to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for the second year. We are debuting the Overfinch Velocity in Satin Black which will take pride of place on our display. The event is recognized as a key date in the world’s luxury event calendar. As a British brand our presence in the USA is growing year-on-year, and we look forward to meeting existing and new clients at the show.”