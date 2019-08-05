Is this 6x6 Toyota 'MegaTourer' the ultimate Land Cruiser?

In 2019 it seems that almost every large ute has an off-road, six-wheeled version that is built by some overly-enthusiastic workshop that completes the work, and slaps a hefty price on it.

We've seen this with Hennessy and their Chevrolet 'Goliath', and Ford 'VelociRaptor' models, and more recently, The Chelsea Truck company's six-wheeled Land Rover Defender.

While these three models are ridiculous beasts that we'll probably never see down under, an Australian company that builds many different overland transport options by the name of Patriot Campers has built something that we'd be a lot more familiar with.

The six-wheeled Toyota Land Cruiser 'Megacruiser' that they have recently completed may look a little over-the-top, but an employee of the company ensures potential buyers that "they're just cool".

We'd have to agree with him here, as this bad boy is fully functional, and features three locking differentials, which allows all six wheels to be powered at once.

Alongside the extra grip, the two extra wheels mean that this land Cruiser can happily carry up to 4.5 tonnes of additional cargo on the flatbed tray.

The Land Cruiser's suspension system has had a complete overhaul, with serious off-road components at each wheel, and King remote air suspension on the two rear axles which allow for height adjustment on the fly.

As well as the serious fabrication work, this Cruiser boasts all the standard off-roading equipment that one would need, including winches, lights, a huge fuel tank, and six meaty mud tyres.

While their website has prices for all the other builds listed, the 'Megacruiser' has the old "If you have to ask..." alongside it, so we can imagine that it'll be up there with the other 6x6s around the world.

Watch Patriot Camper's full breakdown of their beast here: