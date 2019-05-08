Is this 850hp convertible G-Wagon the world's scariest Mercedes?

Swedish freeskier Jon Olsson has had a history of insane vehicles, most of which have gone viral on the internet at one point or another.

Whether it was the DTM-inspired 100hp Audi RS6 that met an unfortunate fiery end, or the snow-going Lamborghini Huracan that featured a ski box on the roof, creativity is a strong point for the Swedish athlete.

Olsson's latest creation is only an adjustment of a previous build, but is still absolutely bonkers.

In June of 2018, Olsson revealed his convertible G500 on his YouTube channel. Getting into small European parking buildings was the initial idea behind the build, and things snowballed from there.

Rather than just lopping the roof off the German beast, Olsson went over and above with the build, and cut the A, B, and C pillars off. Alongside taking the top off the doors, the windscreen was narrowed to give it a safari vibe. Sitting on the same wheels as the G63 6x6, and some serious off road suspension, it's no surprise that it needed a height reduction.

Fast forward to the present day, and Olsson's G500 looks quite a bit different again. It seems that the G Wagon's inability to be used in the rain was a real issue, and a canvas roof now covers the passenger area.

780hp obviously wasn't enough for the crazy skier either, the G500's twin-turbo V8 has now been turned up to 850hp — that's 200hp more than the new Lamborghini Urus!

One notable detail is the beautiful wood panels that sit behind the back seats, something that was inspired by Olsson's Rolls Royce.

A crisp white lick of white paint now covers the wagon, where the green camo used to be. Jon has also used his branding on the exterior of the G-Wagon, and we can't say that we've ever seen a better company car!