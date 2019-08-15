Is this Brabus-tuned Mercedes V250d a worthy replacement for a house?

If you won Lotto's second division, and came home with $500,000, what would you do with it? Would you buy a modest studio apartment in Auckland? A modest house throughout the rest of New Zealand? Or this Huracan Performante?

While these three choices are perfectly reasonable, you can't race a house, and you can't fit more than one passenger into the luxurious Lamborghini — enter the Brabus V250d.

You'd be excused for not having this van on your list as it isn't a very common choice among the wealthy, but it rewards buyers with unmatched luxury, comfort, and a massive TV — and who doesn't love those?

You're never going to buy a van for its performance (unless you're talking about that Ford Transit SuperVan that was used to test the Jaguar XJ220's V12) and this V250d is no exception.

Brabus has given the four-cylinder diesel engine a mild tune, allowing for a maximum output of 172kW. This means that it's going to take you 8.8 seconds to get to 100km/h from a standstill, and it will max out at 210km/h.

To remind everyone that you're driving a Brabus, the German tuners have spared no expense in plastering badges all over the exterior of the van, but have also added some cool stuff.

This cool stuff includes a front fascia attachment, a front spoiler, rear skirt inserts, and a set of big boy 19-inch Brabus monoblock wheels to remind everyone that you're rich.

But you don't buy one of these for the exterior; the interior is where the real magic happens.

Looking like first class on four wheels, the V250d's interior is easy to mistake for one that has been pulled out of a private jet. Behind the two front seats sit four white leather thrones that look spectacularly comfortable.

The rear-facing seats have a centre console that can access the 21-inch TV between the two rear seats, while said rear seats have a tablet each to entertain.

And to remind you, all this comfort and luxury can be had for the monumental price of a little over $500,000.