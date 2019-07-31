Is this Ford Transit Custom the world's coolest campervan?

Campervans catch a lot of hate in the car enthusiast world, if they aren't holding traffic up on a narrow stretch of state highway 1, we're enjoying watching them get torn to pieces in that great episode of Top Gear.

So while they're sitting at the very 'uncool' end of the cool spectrum, a UK tuning company may have just proved that campervans can actually be cool with this custom Ford Transit.

Most of the custom work was completed by MS-RT, who installed a full body kit, some serious graphics, and a twin exhaust system. To complete the Fast and Furious look, a set of 18-inch wheels were also slapped on the van.

MS-RT's work continues on the inside of the van, where they re-upholstered all the seats to resemble a sports car's interior. From the look of the pictures, the rear seat that doubles as a bed was also done in this style, and doesn't look overly comfortable.

Staying true to its campervan roots, the Transit features a hide-away kitchen, and pop-up roof. You'll notice the stars that feature on the Alcantara roof as well, a nice homely touch.

Under the cab sits the standard 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 125kW and 385Nm of torque. The only modification that the engine has undergone is the MS-RT exhaust system.

All up, including the purchase price of the Transit, this build cost the owner $144,000.

"I wanted an MS-RT Transit camper van built to my own specifications, and my expectations are pretty high", said the owner.

"I’m hoping to have some good times out exploring some Ford shows and motorbike shows – once my trailer has been built to carry my classic bikes – and I’m looking forward to traveling around the country, seeking out new adventures."