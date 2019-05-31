Is this off-road beast the coolest Audi TT of all time?

As the German brand moves into a focus on electrification, last week we learned that Audi is planning on killing off the TT and coupe and convertible reasonably soon.

The future of the two-door Audi is still up in there, and while we know that an internal combustion variant is off the cards, a future electric coupe could bear the TT's nameplate.

Whether it was a celebration of the TT or it was built just for fun, no one knows why this 'Safari' Audi TT came to be, but we love it.

Considering that the only information we have on this creation came from a couple of posts over Facebook and Instagram, not much is known about the build as of yet. Audi mentioned in those posts that the TT is doing a tour of Europe, so we can expect to learn more about it in the coming months.

Set to make its debut at the annual Wörthersee show in Austria, the TT Safari was a project that a group of Audi trainees took on. The creativity of the build runs throughout the interior and exterior of the car, and gives up hope for the next generation of Audi creations.

As with most off-road builds, the standard fender flares, bigger wheels, and off-road tyres have been taken care of. The aggressive TT bumper looks like it has been cut up to accommodate a set of rally-inspired fog lights, reminiscent of those found on the famous Group B Quattro.

While these exterior modifications along with the livery are cool, the best part of this build lies where the rear window should sit. It looks like the guys have taken a leaf out of the endurance truck racers book and have created space to store a pair of spare wheels. Why wasn't this standard on all TTs?

Nothing is mentioned about what lies under the hood of the coupe, but we can imagine that they would've used the TT RS's hectic engine to match the Safari's hectic looks. This 2.5-litre five-cylinder is more than capable to shoot the TT through any terrain with its 298kW.

Just like the bonkers Golf concepts that emerged yesterday, this is just a one-off build, so don't expect to see this tearing down a beach near you anytime soon.