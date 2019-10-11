Is this the coolest Ranger that has ever come from Ford?

While SEMA may predominately be about tuners showing off their building abilities with over-the-top vehicles these days, manufacturers aren't ones to be left out of the fun.

One of these manufacturers is Ford, who is planning on bringing six concepts in total to the show this year, one of which being the slammed 'Tijn Edition'.

While most of the Rangers that Ford is planning on bringing to SEMA are designed with off-roading in mind, this 'Tijn Edition' heads in completely the opposite direction — the low down direction.

While Gardner Mods might have gotten their Ranger down low through the use of coilovers, this Ranger harnesses the power of air suspension to sit 8 inches lower in the front, and 9 inches lower in the rear.

An array of RTR parts including the grille, fender flares, and 20-inch wheels have also been installed on this Ranger to accentuate its aggressiveness. The tray features a wood bed, and stainless steel hardware sits in there.

The 2.3-litre EcoBoost under the hood has received a Roush Performance intake, cat-back exhaust system, and a new intercooler to boost performance.

The rest of Ford's SEMA line-up includes five Rangers that have been equipped with various Overlanding equipment. RTR, Ford performance, and AFN have all modified these Rangers for the show.

Alongside this set of Rangers are two Transits, one that sits just as low as the Tijn Ranger, and one that's sitting on tracks, because someone is going to need one of those, right?