Is this the toughest Toyota Hilux that you've ever seen?

The humble Toyota Hilux has long been a staple of our country. Whether you're a tradie, off road enthusiast, or even Barry Crump, you're sure to own at least one of these gems during your life.

While most off roaders choose to go down the lift kit, widened steelies, and 33s route, it looks like this owner decided that tracks were a more practical option.

The ute (or truck) started its life in America as regular King Cab Hilux, but by the look of the tray modifications, a longer flat deck was installed over the extended chassis.

While the deck is a reasonably hefty modification, it isn't the aspect of the Hilux that catches your attention. Before you assume that the owner has poured thousands of dollars into this track conversion, as these Bentley owners have, these ones look like a bit of DIY job.

From the pictures, you can see that a thin wheel sits in the middle of two rubber strips that are bolted to strips of metal that act as the track's tread. As the tyres sit between the 'tracks', you have to wonder how they are attached.

Though the tyres still sit on the ground, the photo taken from behind shows a lack of rear diff, leading us to believe that the white wheel near the front of tracks drives them.

Looking at the six tyres and all the reinforcing underneath the tray, we can imagine that this Hilux was designed to carry heavy loads through some dodgy terrain.

We would love to claim this as our very own Kiwi ingenuity, but from the steering wheel positioning and the background of the shots, we're guessing that it's the US or Canada.

We can only hope that someone picks up on this idea over here so we can see one of these magnificent machines in action.