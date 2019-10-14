Is this the world's cheapest Ferrari?

If you're in the market for an Italian exotic, but don't want to break the banking buying one, there are a few options these days. You could 3D print one, like this guy did, buy a dodgy replica, like this one, or pour your hard-earned cash into a pile of rusty metal that was once a Ferrari.

Granted, those first two options won't get you a genuine Italian-built supercar, but at least you'll be able to drive them, unlike this pile of charred remains that once made up a Ferrari 458 Spider (like the one pictured below).

While some second-hand sales yards might try and convince you that their lemon is worth its weight in gold, you have to appreciate the honesty of this listing.

In factory form, the 458 Spider is one of the best-looking Ferrari models of modern times, and was powered by one of the last naturally-aspirated Ferrari V8s. All of this makes for an older generation Ferrari that is still worth upwards of $300,000.

This car might've left the factory looking a million bucks, but an unfortunate collision led to the car burning down completely. Since this crash, it looks like the pile of rubble has been left outside to rust, adding insult to injury.

Amusingly, the seller states that the "Primary Damage" to the car is "BURN", and its estimated retail value is sitting at US$275,000. Following the same theme, the colour is listed as "BURN", and what about keys? "NO".

Also, it states that this vehicle is an "Enhanced Vehicle" which has undergone a wash and vacuum service, but unfortunately it doesn't look like the fire damage will wash off, let alone buff out.

Jokes aside, the brake discs and the rear segment of the exhaust system look to be the only parts of the car still in salvageable condition, and reusing the VIN number would be the only benefit of buying the heap of rubble.

If you are interested in purchasing this wreck for lawn art purposes, take a look at the listing here.

