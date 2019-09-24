Is this the world's most extreme body kit?

When it comes to car customisation, every region around the world seems to have its own take on what a "cool" car looks like. You've got the stereotypical American muscle guys, the Aussie Simmons wheels scene, and arguably the most popular - the Japanese car culture.

While the Japanese scene has developed plenty of modification styles over the years, the current big body kit, deep wheels, heaps of camber, and incredibly low 'drift style' has spread throughout the rest of the world.

At the forefront of these trends are Japanese tuners such as BN Sports, Pandem, and 326Power. The latter is known for their outlandish takes on popular cars, and is the builder of this kit for the Toyota 86.

While some tuners have taken a subtle approach when designing parts for Toyota's spritely coupe, 326Power aren't known for their subtly, and have turned things up to eleven.

The monstrous kit that really only adds to the width of the 86 features new fenders, front and rear lips, side skirt extensions, and an iconic 326Power spoiler.

There's a bit of a 'chicken or egg' situation when it comes to the wheels and the fenders, as we're not sure which came first. All we do know is that 150mm at the front, and 200mm at the rear of width has been added to fit the extremely wide wheels.

If you own an 86/BRZ that is in need of some serious wide, the 326Power route isn't going to be cheap. The kit starts at $7,000, and you're going to have to drop a pretty penny on some extra-wide wheels to fit those guards on top of that.