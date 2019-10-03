Is this the world's wildest Hyundai?

When competing at the World Time Attack Challenge, racing teams optimize their vehicles for maximum down force through the use of insanely-large wings and front splitters.

While the event that is held at the Sydney Motorsport Park is dominated by private teams, this hasn't stopped Hyundai from being the first manufacturer to enter with their extreme i30 Fastback N.

According to the Korean manufacturer, their High Performance Team has developed a more powerful power plant, but hasn’t revealed any figures. This was achieved through a new ECU, intercooler, and turbocharger. Hyundai notes that the engine's internals have remained untouched.

In terms of aerodynamics, this i30 Fastback N is a far cry from the standard, road-going model, and that is thanks to Dr. Sammy Diasinos. With a background in Formula 1, Diasinos knows what he's doing, and managed to squeeze 250kg of down force at 200km/h out of the front splitter, and 450kg out of the rear wing.

Hyundai plan on entering the i30 into the Clubsprint class, an extremely popular and competitive segment of the Challenge.

“The great challenge with the Clubsprint class is we’re quite restricted with the aerodynamic changes we can make to the car,” Diasinos said. “But with the front splitter and wing package we have developed there should be a significant increase in the down force and cornering ability of the i30 Fastback N.”

An array of parts off the i30 N 'Project C' made it on to this Time Attack car, including the carbon fibre hood, and OZ wheels. To save weight on the track, the entire interior has been stripped.

Because professional racing drivers aren't allowed to compete in the Clubsprint class, Tim Rodgers of Hyundai Australia will be piloting the Fastback around the circuit.