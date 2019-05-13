Home / News / Is this ute the most practical Honda Civic Type R ever?

Is this ute the most practical Honda Civic Type R ever?

By Andrew Sluys • 13/05/2019
In this current climate of economy, hot hatches are reigning supreme when it comes to exciting cars, and we're not complaining.

While they're a perfect platform in almost every way, practicality could become an issue if your hatch doubles as your work vehicle. This is where this particular Honda Civic Type R reigns supreme.

Built by Honda's Product Engineering department in the UK, the Civic ute, which is called 'Project P' is a surprisingly good looking ute. 

Unveiled last year through a series of studio shots, 'Project P' is a pre-production model that has had its C-Pillars and back half of its roof chopped out to make room for the tray.

Spotting the parked up in the UK, a Redditor has shared the first images of the creation out in the wild and carrying a couple of Honda lawn mowers in the tray.

Sporting a sports bar and a couple of LED lights on top, the Civic ute looks like it bridges the gap between chic hatch and utilitarian workhorse perfectly.

Though the back seats have been removed, the Type R has still retained its enormous rear wing, and the hatch still opens as a hatch should. It's a cool sentiment to keep the hatch, but surely a regular bottom-opening tray would be a lot more functional.

While this example probably won't be used for actual ute duties, we can't see the front-wheel drive ute format taking off for obvious weight distribution reasons.

If you had to choose between the two, would you go for this Type R ute, or this S14 Silvia ute that emerged last week?

