Is this what Ford's fully electric Mustang SUV going to look like?

Set for a debut in late 2020, Ford has kept reasonably tight-lipped about the all-electric Mustang-based crossover since first hinting of its existence.

Boasting a sporty driving character and an impressive range of 600km, the Mach-E or Mach 1 will be reportedly unveiled later this year.

Though the Mustang won't have as much interior space as the Tesla Model X, the two SUVs will have a similar range.

An extremely significant part of EV ownership is ease-of-charging, and Ford has already acknowledged that the process is an "effortless experience at home and on the road. They added that they're in the process of "redesigning the ownership experience to ensure it addresses customer pain points that currently hold back broad adoption (of EVs)".

Now that the technicalities are out of the way, we can address the controversial looks of the SUV. Before you get hung up on this particular rendering, it was done by Russian automotive media outlet Kolesa so isn't the real thing — but it can't be far off.

The jacked up Mustang utilises the Mustang's front and rear fascias, and combines them with a sloping SUV Coupe styled roof. While the front of the vehicle doesn't seem to sit right, the rear of the vehicle doesn't look bad at all.

Though it is just a third party rendering, it doesn't seem to be too far off the vehicle that Ford teased us with earlier this year.

Render / Ford

Using the iconic Mustang shape to sell electric vehicles is an extremely bold move and has been dividing the internet since day dot. One particular comment mentioning the fact that everyone seems to love shooting brake renderings, but the internet loses it as soon as the car gets four doors and isn't dropped to the floor stood out to us for its accuracy.