Is this what the updated Mitsubishi Outlander is going to look like?

While the Mitsubishi Outlander is a staple SUV on New Zealand roads, the overall design has been around for a few years now, and is due for an update.

It turns out that Mitsubishi is well aware of this, considering that the current generation was introduced in 2013, and is working on updating the model with a somewhat outlandish design.

A report from AutoExpress reveals that the Outlander will undergo a radical redesign, and benefit from styling cues inspired by the Engelberg Tourer Concept.

This rugged hybrid concept was revealed earlier this year at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and features a 4WD system derived from the legendary Lancer Evolution.

Just recently, a camouflaged prototype was spotted testing, and the similarities to the Engelberg concept were noticeable. Just like the concept, this new Outlander apparently sported three-prong headlights, high-mounted daytime running lights, and a new grille.

Potential powertrain options haven't been discussed just yet, but there's a high chance that the 2.4-litre hybrid four-cylinder engine from the concept will be used in the final product.

By themselves, the two electric motors are able to produce around 70km of range, and alongside the engine, almost 700km of range is possible on a full tank of petrol.

According to the report, this prototype features an all-new dash and infotainment system, with a seven-inch touchscreen mounted in the centre. There's a high chance that a fully-digital gauge cluster will also make it on to the final product.

No one knows exactly when the updated Outlander will break cover, but the consensus is hinting at a mid-2020 launch.